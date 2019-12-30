Winners in Tech Competition Get N6m Grant

Emma Okonji

Three technology hubs have emerged winners from a list of 21 that pitched at the maiden edition of the NCC’s Emerging Technology Research (ETR) ICT Innovation Competition, held in Lagos recently.

Various technology hubs were selected from across the country and 21 finalists were shortlisted to pitch at the Lagos campus of Digital Bridge Institute, where the winners went home with N6 million seed grant to upscale their tech hubs.

Qataloog Tech Hub from Lagos, which developed an app called Learning Contact Solution, won the first prize of N3 million, while Wicrypt Technology Hub from Enugu, which developed an app called WiFi Hotspot Sharing, won the second prize of N2 million, and Phaheem Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a Technology Hub from Kano, which developed an app called Football Energy Resource, won the third prize of N1 million, bringing the total cash prize won to N6 million.

Addressing the winners shortly after the results were announced, the Director, Research and Development at Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Ephraim Nwokonneya, stated that the Commission would be monitoring the three winners to ensure they make better use of the seed grant to move to the next level, adding that the judges were guided by the criteria set aside for the competition in order to produce the top three winners.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the annual event was organised by NCC to bring together, competitors from technology hubs, with novel ideas and projects that meet the criteria required to achieve the desired purpose, and to showcase their talents and innovations in ICT.

“Other objectives include: fostering business innovation and entrepreneurship; building people-to-people ties; and responding to national challenges, using ICT.

“Through the exhibition, the Commission will assist contestants to bring their ideas to fruition, find the best business innovations that have the potential to succeed in the commercial environment, and provide opportunity for them to present their plans to both local and global venture capitalists.

“By this, ICT innovation will be promoted in ways that improves the nation’s ability to compete in the global economy, increase investments in youth and promotion of tech hubs and startups for new business delivery breakthroughs and also enhances digital economy, in line with the Commission’s 8 Point Agenda,” Danbatta said.