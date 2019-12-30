NIMC Gives Priority to NIN Enrolment for 2020 UTME Applicants

Emma Okonji

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that all enrolment centres nationwide will give preference to intending applicants who wish to sit for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) examinations, for enrolment and issuance of National Identification Number (NIN).

The DG/CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the decision was in line with the collaboration between the Commission and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make the NIN a compulsory requirement for all applicants wishing to sit for the 2020 UTME/DE Examinations.

The move is in line with the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN as provided in the NIMC ACT of 2007.

Aziz, in his remarks said the new policy would form part of the ongoing efforts aimed at curbing all unwholesome acts and infractions that have characterized UTME/DE exams at the point of registration, examination and admission of applicants over the years.

He said, “UTME/DE applicants are to be accorded special consideration in line with established standard of the enrolment processes that includes capturing of the biometric and demographic data of any applicant before the issuance of the NIN and verifying the applicants at the point of UTME/DE registration.”

He advised parents/guardians to guide their wards in carefully filling the enrolment forms to ensure names are arranged properly and the correct date of birth is registered.

“Where an applicant is below 16 years, such applicant(s) would be required to provide the NIN of his/her parent or guardian and they must confirm that all information supplied to the enrolment officer at the point of registration is correct” Aziz said.

The NIMC DG/CEO further enjoined all school authorities and local education secretaries to inform and educate parents and students on the importance of registering for the National Identification Number (NIN) to enable students and applicants sit for the 2020 UTME/DE registration commencing in January.

Meanwhile, the NIMC has concluded plans to launch more enrolment centres in the Republic of India in continuance of the enrolment of Nigerians in diaspora into the National Identity Database.

The launch for the additional enrolment centres in India is in collaboration with NIMC licensed partner: UGS Technologies Limited to flag off enrolment services in Chennai and New Dehli, India respectively.

The step is to ensure Nigerians in diaspora are captured into the national database and issued the National Identification Number (NIN), is in pursuant to the provisions of the NIMC Act (2007).

According to Aziz, “the enrolment and the issuance of the NIN to Nigerians outside the country is in fulfilment of the NIMC mandate to enrol Nigerians, Legal Residents and Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB).”

He added that all licensed partners are companies that have complied with the requirements for data capture and processing as enshrined in the Laws of the respective countries they operate.