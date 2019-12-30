Ganduje Appoints Five Special Advisers

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of five special advisers.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, on Monday in Kano said the appointments are with immediate effect.

It said the governor directed all the appointees to prove their mettle while discharging their assigned responsibilities in the office, adding that: “The fact that you are chosen among many, it clearly shows that we are assuring the state that you have something to offer for the sustainable development of the state.”

The appointees and their respective offices are as follows: Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala, Special Adviser, Child Welfare and Women Mobilization; Dr. Fauziyya Buba, Special Adviser, Health Services Management; Hajiya Aishatu Jaafaru, Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme.

Others include: Hajiya Hama Ali Aware, Special Adviser, Foreign Investment, and Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi, Special Adviser, Non-Governmental Organizations.

According to the statement, the governor urged them to be up and doing while in office, adding that they should also understand the dire need of the use of modern technology in their official engagements so as to comply with global best practices.