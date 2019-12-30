DPR Seals off 11 Petrol Stations in Gombe

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Gombe State, Mr. Abdullahi Abawa, has said his office will intensify efforts at uncovering and sanctioning illegal petroleum stations operating in the hinterland of the state.

He stated this Monday after he led an operation where 11 petroleum stations were sealed off for various offences, among them six that were operating with expired licences.

He said the discovery after the operations showed that most of the filling stations in the hinterland could be culpable since limited attention was given to operators of these stations outside the urban areas.

During the operations that was carried out along with journalists, Abawa noted that his office will henceforth intensify efforts aimed at sanitizing the operations of petrol stations in villages and semi urban towns so that consumers will get value for their money.

Abawa, who cautioned car users against panic purchase of fuel for their cars, assured them that there is enough fuel in the state to last the yuletide season and even beyond.

During the operations, six stations were sealed off for operating with expired licences, three stations sealed off for gross under dispensing of petrol from their pumps, while one station was sealed off for diverting 30,000 litres of petrol.

Another station was sealed off for indiscriminate parking of trucks at its outlet as well as keeping a dirty environment.