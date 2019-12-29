Peace At Last? As Court Orders Lulu Briggs’ Widow to Release Husband’s Body for Burial

In today’s world where there are many things to keep the mouth agape with incredulity, there is almost nothing else that has the capacity to be a wonder worth the ears of even the elderly.

But once in a while, something pops up which has absolutely no connection with the latest smartphone, what new octopus has learnt to speak with a forgotten Ijebu tongue, or how to cook a pink monkey with a burnished sewing needle.

The latest in the world of gist, high society, money, and the dead is the case of Chief Benson Lulu-Briggs – precisely the case of his delayed burial, dissenting immediate family members, and the ensuing debacle.

The latest grind-out from the social contraption that is society news is that the game is at its last legs and Chief Lulu-Briggs might finally be laid to rest, hopefully – the contraption seems to suggest – along with the remainder of the bedlam within the Briggs family. This is based on a court ruling on December 23 by Eric Kyei Baffour, the presiding judge.

Much to the delight of a section of the family – led by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the widow of the late oil mogul, Seinye Lulu-Briggs, was ordered by the court to release the remains of her late husband to his (other) family.

To revise the case, the death of Chief Benson Lulu-Briggs, founder of Moni Pulo Limited, brought about a sharp dissension within the family, on account of his will. More to the point, the gist goes that the original will – stating his wife, Seinye, as a majority shareholder – was contested by his eldest son – by a different woman – the aforementioned Dumo Lulu-Briggs. To chop together his sentiments, according to sources, Seinye should get relatively less than she was assigned in the will – owing to an alleged hand in her husband’s death.

Following this challenge, Seinye Lulu-Briggs showed her mettle and determined heart by seizing control of the remains of her late husband, the gist continues. What is certain is that the case was delivered to the cold hands of legal justice.

In what may be the best, most practical approach to settling the fiasco, the court delivered a verdict that walked along the lines of ensuring the burial of the late Lulu-Briggs patriarch, guarantee the safety of Seinye from “cruel, inhuman or barbaric customary practices”, and keep the family peace.

Now, the remains of Chief Lulu-Briggs may be interred in peace, and so should the family troubles.