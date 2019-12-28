Xhaka Agrees Terms with Hertha Berlin over January Move

Granit Xhaka has agreed terms with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to the Arsenal midfielder’s agent.

Sky Germany reported last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was eager to sign Xhaka in January, and Sky Sports News understands talks between the two clubs are continuing.

It is understood Arsenal are looking to recoup as much of the £35m they paid Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, but Xhaka’s agent José Noguera is hopeful a move can be concluded

Noguera said: “Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. “

He added: “Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”

Xhaka started new head coach Arteta’s first game in charge, a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.