Total Rewards Long-serving Employees

Total Nigeria Plc has honoured not less than 61 long-serving employees at a well attended ceremony in Lagos.

This gesture according to the company, is in appreciation of the employees commitment and loyalty to the organisation for the number of years they have delivered effectively in the firm.

The celebrated employees were recognised based on the number of years they have stayed in the organisation.

Out of the 61 employees, 25 have spent 10 years, eight of them have spent 15 years while 14 employees have stayed in the organisation for not less than 20 years.

Also, five members of staff got rewarded for their 25 years of exceptional service in the company, eight others were recognised for staying true to the organisation for 30 years and one member of staff stole major part of the show having spent 35 years in service.

All of them were received to a warmth reception in addition to the prize presented to them at a colourful occasion that held at Victoria Island in Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director of the firm, Imrane Barry, reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to excellent service delivery.

According to him, excellence can only be realised with a motivated and dedicated workforce that will impact positively on both the shareholders and company.

He said: “At the centre of the organisation are five critical mission parameters which are: managing cost, stock price risk management, operational excellence,sales and credit management. We also value feedback from our various stakeholders which has earned us the title of a change leader. But our performance can only be made possible when our staff are happy. While we value our shareholders and the community with which we operate, we equally hold our staff in high esteem”.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Total Nigeria Secretary, Mordi Popoola, advised the awardees to keep up the goods works that had sustained them in the organisation and urged other employees to emulate them.

\