No Cause for Celebration over Dasuki’s Release, Insists Lamido

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that the release of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki from detention by the federal government should not be a cause for celebration but rather, that of reflection and circumspection.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had on the Christmas Eve, December 24 announced that the federal government has directed that both Dasuki who was detained almost five years and Omoyele Sowore should be released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) with immediate effect.

He did not give reasons for the sudden decision to obey court orders that since granted bail to the detainees.

But in his comments through his verified tweeter handle, the former governor who was commenting on the case of Dasuki and Godwin Emefiele and obedience to a presidential order said that the directive to release Dasuki and Sowore should not be seen as a call for celebration

The former governor said that government did not state the reason it suddenly decided to obey the court order that granted the former security chief bail, even when the former National Security Adviser was obeying a presidential order.

He said, “Dasuki’s release should not be a call for celebration but that of reflection and circumspection!!”

He stated both Dasuki and Emefiele were two senior government officials obeying a presidential order, explaining that one was detained and the other was allowed to continue with his duty.

According to Lamido, Dasuki and Emefiele are “Two accomplished distinguished professionals who swore total loyalty and obedience to the President

“One was instructed (may be on an ordinary paper) to release money ($2.3bl) from the Central Bank. The other was instructed to collect it and share it to assigned names.

“They as dutiful loyal servants and appointees of the President all obeyed the order and instructions to the letter!”

The former governor who was a presidential aspirant of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election stated further

“One retained his job and is still serving dutifully carrying orders of the new Boss. The other was picked and arraigned in the court of law and ordered to be released on bail.

“He remained incarcerated in detention for four years only to be released now! Why was he detained in the first place?

“Not only his family was denied the joy and company of their bread winner, Dasuki has to live with the pain and agony of losing his father while in detention!”.