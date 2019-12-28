FRSC Urges Schools to Introduce Road Safety Course

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has advised schools management to consider introducing road safety course in their curriculum to familiarise children with the etiquette of safety at a much younger age.

Deputy Corps Commander, Lagos Command, Mr. A.S Oyegade, stated this at the Indomie Fan Club,IFC, Road Safety Quiz Competition organised in partnership with FRSC Lagos, Ogun and Abuja Commands.

According to Oyegade, equipping children with the knowledge of safety early in life will reduce incidence of of accidents and disobedience to safety rules in the country .

The Deputy Corps Commander, who also encouraged school operators to establish road safety club in schools, commended Indomie for promoting safety and the brand consistency in sustaining the initiative.

He said: “The competition assessed the level of understanding of road safety protocols by the pupils of various IFC-supported schools, after months of enlightenment on road safety rules by officials of the corps. This initiative has in a great way enhanced road safety education in the country”.

Also speaking, Coordinator of IFC, Mrs. Faith Joshua, said that IFC believed in the mental development, safety and nurturing of children’s talents for the good of the future.

“The IFC road safety quiz competition is aimed at evaluating children’s understanding of road safety rules”, she emphasised.

The exercise involved 50 IFC-supported schools drawn from all the local government councils in Lagos State that made it to the elimination stage.

At the end of the programme, the pupils in attendance were presented certificates of participation.