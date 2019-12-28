EBO Nigeria Marks One Year Anniversary

The European Business Organisation (EBO), Nigeria, has celebrated one year of operations amid pomp and pageantry.

The organisation was launched in 2008 at the annual European Union- Nigeria Business forum to promote trade, investment and exchanges between the European and Nigerian businesses.

EBO Nigeria, which is a member of EBO worldwide network was also established to advocate European quality standards, best practices and corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria & ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen reiterated that EBO Nigeria offered a platform to speak in unison on matters that relate to Nigeria.

“We stand as a partner with an integrated approach of promoting mutual opportunity between Nigeria and Europe. European businesses in Nigeria must support Nigeria led visions & interest, thus, we have a joint interest in making Nigeria’s economy thrive more, providing more opportunities for youths as well as promote trade and investment.’’

Also speaking, at the event, President of EBO Nigeria, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, urged European companies in Nigeria to join the organisation.

She said: “With the Nigerian economy evolving, the political space, business opportunities and challenges continue to transform as new policies and measures emerge. 2020 will be the year of action for the EBO.

We discussed intensively with our member companies and stakeholders to filter the pain points and identified necessary stakeholders to address those points. At the EBO, we will continue to identify conversations about the economy and how our members can plug into opportunities using the body as leverage.’’

She added: ‘‘With the EBO, all European companies have a very strong instrument in their hands, the organisation is built for the member companies but we need the active involvement of each and every member company to make EBO a success. This is the right time for you to take your place at the EBO table.’’

The event was graced by top business executives, government representatives and players in the private sector.