Adewale, son of billionaire businessman, Deji Adeleke finally found love in Calabar, Cross River State. Adewale, who is brother of super star singer, Davido dragged the Adeleke family to Calabar last weekend to take home his beautiful Kani.

The traditional wedding lasted two days, with the bride and groom gorgeously dressed in Calabar outfit, and later Yoruba clothing. Here is showbizflair’s pick from the show by Adewale and Kani.