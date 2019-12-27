We Won’t Abandon You to Your Fate, Buhari Assures Burkina Faso

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assured the government and people of Burkina Faso that Nigeria and the West African sub-region would not abandon them to their fate in this time of their trial.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president gave the assurance while reacting to the attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda in the northern part of the Burkina Faso, which claimed 31 women among other innocent victims.

Shehu said Buhari described the act as cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinions all over the world.

He said Buhari recalled his meeting at the weekend with the Burkina Faso President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, on the sidelines of the ECOWAS summit in Abuja, during which both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the new year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

“I look forward to that meeting as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations,” Buhari quoted him as saying.

Shehu also said Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of victims of the attack.