To Appreciate Partners, Foundation Shares Gifts Worth N170M

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to appreciate faithful partners who move the work of God forward, a nongovernmental organisation, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation has given out gifts worth over N170 million to dedicated members of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

The event, which was held recently in Warri, Delta State, had over 25,000 persons throng the Mercy City Land, also known as the ‘The Arena of Solution and Power’, where the General Overseer of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, and Founder of the NGO, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin spearheaded the gesture.

The gift items includes seven exotic cars (three SUVs and four Toyota Corollas), 13 tricycles popularly called Keke, 50 pieces of 32” LED TV sets, 30 pieces of 2.5KVA generators, 15 chest freezers, 15 fridges, 500 bags of rice (50kg), 50 piece of free-to-air-decoder (MyTv), recharge cards of all networks and N1.5Million naira cash gift to 33 elderly men and women worth over N150 million in total to faithful partners of the ministry. However, workers of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry were excluded from the exercise.

The event tagged ‘The Father’s Blessings’ was anchored by Nollywood Actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Francis Duru alongside other top notch actors through a raffle draw as winners who emerged in different categories celebrated and expressed their gratitude to God Almighty and the foundation.

Prophet Fufeyin said the gesture was to show appreciation to those faithful partners who sacrifice the little they have for the ministry so that the work of God can move forward.

“Sacrifice breaks protocol; the father’s blessings need an action which is your giving to cause a reaction of blessings we are experiencing today. No one works for God without receiving a blessing,” he said.

Celebrities at the event included Chinwe Owoh, Frank Dallas, Board Of Trustee Chairman, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, Sunny McDon, Clem Ohameze, Obi Okoli, Agbogidi, Die Wait Okechukwu, Abraham Nwodo, Emma Ogugua, Don Brymo Uchegbui, and Nkechi Nweje, among others.