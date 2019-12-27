Schneider Electric, Others Donate Solar iInverters to Children with Disabilities

In the spirit of Yuletide and investing in physically challenged children,

Nigeria’s energy management giant, Schneider Electric, in partnership with some organisations has donated a premium solar inverter to the Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice, Lagos.

Partnering with Schneider Electric are JustStandOut and Bolamark Engineering Ltd.

The intervention, done under the auspices of Schneider Electric Foundation, is a gesture to mark the 2019 “Giving Tuesday’’, a movement that symbolizes the International Day of Charitable Giving.

The Giving Tuesday which involves Schneider Electric’s employees in about 40 countries with the objective of promoting giving was also inaugurated in November 2018 and it is done in the countries where Schneider Electric operates.

In 2018, the Foundation executed about 100 projects and 1,591 skills sponsorship programmes as well as supported 200,000 young people across the world.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists, the Project Coordinator, Mr Isaac Adeleke, said Giving Tuesday serves as a platform to transform the communities by giving back to them.

He expressed the hope that the solar solution would improve the quality of lives of the children and their caretakers as it provides uninterrupted, clean power supply.

“This is an integral part of the Schneider Sustainability Impact, Schneider Electric’s global aim of ensuring that all can benefit from safe, reliable and clean energy while acting towards inclusive growth.

“So, let us spread the joy this season by giving back to the society,” Adeleke said.

The inauguration of the project held at the premises of Hearts of Gold was witnessed by Schneider Electric’s Head of Building BU Sales, Mr Mojola Ola, JustStandOut’s Mr Joseph Inyang, and the CEO of Bolamark Engineering Ltd, Alhaji Bola Azeez and Mrs B. Adedoyin of Hearts of Gold.