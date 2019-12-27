Ogunsanya-Nigerian Entertainment Industry is the Push of Afrobeats to the World

In this interview with Ugo Aliogo, On Air Personality (OAP) and Master of Ceremony Seyebomi Ogunsanya popularly known as Sheye Banks speaks about career, the Nigeria entertainment industry and other issues

Tell us your name and background history?

My name is Seyebomi Ademuyiwa Adeniran Ogunsanya but a lot of people know me as Sheye Banks the VybeKing. I am a Business man, Media personality/OAP, MC and Hypeman.

How long have you been doing this?

I have been doing this for a couple of years now. In April 2020, it will become 10 years since I started chasing the radio dream that paved way for other dreams related to the media and entertainment in general.

Besides being an On Air Personality (OAP) and Master of Ceremony (MC) are you into other projects?

Yes! I have a multimedia company called Modulus Media that started in January 2018 and a clothing line called Vybranium Collection that was launched in March 2019. I’m a hypeman that makes music as well as with a number of singles to my credit and I have an Ep coming out mid-2020.

What have you learned from your time in the entertainment industry?

Hard work and smart work go hand in hand, and you have to be consistently doing both together. I believe consistency is far better than blistering speed and that belief has kept me going.

What are some of your hobbies and social interests?

I love good food. I also like meeting new people, making interesting conversations about music, playing playstation (Fifa soccer) with my friends and having a good time at parties.

What are your future goals?

I hope to become the lead for one of the Top 5 Multimedia firms in West Africa and I also want to become one of Nigeria’s leading enterprising youths by 2025.

What’s your take on the entertainment industry in Nigeria?

I think the Nigerian entertainment scene is growing really fast. In my opinion, it has been the leading force in the push of afrobeats to the rest of the world. Everyone wants to come to Africa mainly because of the Nigerian entertainment scene and that is actually very beautiful. The music scene, fashion shows, culture and tourist destinations are doing great things. Africa to the world was the plan but now, I think the world to Africa seems like the right phrase.

What do you think is being done wrong in the Nigerian entertainment industry?

People need to start learning more about the business aspect of things while deciding to chase their entertainment dreams. There’s a lot of fake love, deceit and cheating going on in this industry. People need to focus on achieving better financially in order to have something to reflect on when their time is up to avoid regrets. The business aspect of things is facing a big challenge and one major issue is the lack of a proper structure. Things are getting better though, and quite a number of people are beginning to educate themselves. Hopefully in a few years, the story would be different.

Who are your biggest influencers and idols?

I’m inspired by God first of all. In the media, Rick Dees, Trevor Noah, Trevor Nelson, Charlemagne tha god, Funmi Iyanda, Mo Abudu, the list is endless. I grew up listening to a lot of Olisa Adibua on the radio, the first time I met him I was actually star struck and I was too shy to say hi [laughs]. Also, Banky W inspires me as well for the fact that he can switch roles easy and has successfully done that over the years.

What are the challenges you face as an entertainer?

That would be by having the right set of people to share a project with and delivering quality content on that project effectively. People that do things right not just for the money, but also about the passion and quality of service the consumers deserve.

How do you deal with negative comments and people?

Well in all honesty I don’t get a lot of hate but when I do, I try to ignore because I know many people on social media these days say things for clout and naturally except a clap back so I usually don’t allow them waste my time. There’s also that saying that if nobody talks about you, then you are nobody, good or bad, people always have something to say so I just zone out from the negativity and just do me.

What is your ultimate life goal?

To live out all of my purpose for the world to see and to positively impact lives.

What advice do you have for younger people aiming to do what you do?

Life is a process, so do not be in so much of a hurry to get big or blow up, avoid any form of pressure. Don’t let failure stop you from trying again and finally, don’t stop working hard and smart.