Mathew Ashimolowo to Celebrate 21,000 Widows in Osun

Mary Nnah and Vanessa Obioha

For its 14th anniversary, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo and his wife Yemisi will be celebrating 21,000 widows at the annual widows event which will hold on the grounds of Kings University Campus, along Gbongan-Osogbo Road, Ode Omu, Osun State on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The event in the past 13 years it has held continues to provide support for the widows who come from neighbouring towns like Ife, Modakeke, Osogbo to benefit from the largesse of the founder of the Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC). It is the clergyman and wife’s personal corporate social responsibility to the state which they hail from.

The widows are from eight to 10 towns and just to name a few, they include Odeomu,Ile Ife, Modakeke, Oshogbo, Ikire, Ikoyi, and Apomu.

While the number each year is significantly increased, the Ashimolowos deliberately chose to bless 21,000 widows to commemorate the 60th birthday of Yemisi. The wife, like her husband has been a blessing to the widows through the programme.

Items to be given to the widows include cash, food and clothes. The charity event will be followed by a crusade and medical missions to further spread the love to the widows.

Those expected at the event are the Governor of Osun State, kings from the 15 domains, pastors, bishops, captains of industries, members of KICC, London who are coming to serve freely, as well as KICC Nigeria.