Guild of Fine Artists Opens Own Gallery in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria (GFA) has officially opened its own art gallery to feature 40 arrays of art pieces of guild members.

The opening, which held recently in Lagos, aims to host art related activities like exhibitions, classes for children and events for arts and culture whilst exhibiting professionalism.

The new GFA Gallery is a permanent space with a quest to display art pieces – paintings and sculptures – of guild members, whose over 40 arrays of exceptional works will splatter the walls of the space at the opening.

The Director, Ugonna Ibe Ejiogu, expressed that the GFA Gallery aims to be home to the works of the guild members.

Her words: “The gallery is open to the public. It is also a dedicated space for exhibitions, talks, workshops and events by members and non-members of the guild.”

Although art was considered the least in the past, today, however, all that has changed. Ejiogu assured the public that, “We are pushing out professionalism to the public”.

Indeed, as art continues to capture the minds’ eyes of aficionados, doting the spaces of homes and offices, the guild is bent on carving and painting art as a profession before the world.

Among other things, the gallery is open to members and nonmembers of the guild. “At the same time, we want to foster younger ones with a passion for arts.

“The GFA gallery wants to help children with artistic talent evolve. We need to keep up with our arts,” she added.

Concerned about its members who are splattered across Nigeria, the President, Mr. Sam Ebohon highlighted one of the gallery’s quests. “We want to host art exhibitions, workshops among other art related activities outside Lagos.

“When we go round, our presence will be felt. The programmes will not only keep the artists in the business but will also help them grow,” his words were laced with optimism.

Ebohon continued: “The public needs to understand that we have a new GFA now. We are taking the practice of art to a new level.”