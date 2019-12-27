Ekiti Grants Autonomy to Five Communities

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has granted autonomy status to five communities in the state, with privilege to have their own monarchs and design chieftaincy hierarchy in order of historical lineage. This followed the approval of the White Paper on the Justice J.K.B. Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission by the State Executive Council (SEC).

The White Paper, according to the Commissioner of Information, Nuyiwa Olumilua, was considered and approved at the Council’s meeting on December 19. The council also approved the upgrading of 11 traditional rulers to Grade A and five others to Grade B.

Olumilua said that the council also approved the autonomous status granted to five communities.

The five communities granted autonomous status are: Ijowa Alajowa of Ijowa Ekiti on Grade C; Isaya (Asaya of Isaya Ekiti on Grade C); Ahan Ayegunle ( Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti on Grade C); Owatedo (Oloja Owa of Owatedo Ekiti on Grade C) and Iro Ayeteju (Owa Ateju of Iro Ayeteju Ekiti on Grade C).

Olumilua said the newly upgraded Grade A chieftaincies are: Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Eleda of Eda Oniyo Ekiti, Onisin of Isinbode Ekiti, Apalufin of Aisegba Ekiti, Olosan of Osan Ekiti, Onigogo of Igogo Ekiti, Olupoti of Ipoti Ekiti, Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Alasa of Ilasa Ekiti, Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti, Olusin of Usin Ekiti.

The commissioner added that the newly upgraded Grade B chieftaincies are: Elesun of Esun Ekiti; Obanikosun of Ikosu Ekiti; Alafon of Ilafon Ekiti; Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti and Olupole of Ipole Ekiti

Olumilua said the council however noted that the exercise is ongoing, and further announcements would be made in due course.