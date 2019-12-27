Delonifera TV Set to Make a Difference

Delonifera TV is setting the pace and making the difference by providing Nigerians access to quality movies with its recent launch in Lagos. The online platform which was launched into the Nigerian entertainment industry to provide unlimited access to quality movies for Nigerians is an app that operates a business subscription model to provide users across Africa access to unlimited African movies of their choice.

Speaking during the official launch in Lekki, Lagos, High Chief Bamidele Maroof Onifade, chairman and CEO of Delonifera Company Limited – a parent company of Delonifera TV, said, “We are unveiling Delonifera TV online platform by introducing what we have been doing for years in Nigeria. We believe in setting the pace and making the difference by providing Nigerians access to quality movies”.

He stated that the TV launch is an age-long dream that was borne out of his passion for entertainment and the need to change the way Nigerians tell their stories.

“From my tender age, I have loved entertainment and after many years of working abroad, I returned to the country to do what I loved so much which is entertainment, focusing on the Film Industry”, he explained that the platform was also created to correct the mistakes in the movie industry in content, casting, shooting, and welfare among others.

The platform, he said, will continue to provide unique services for its subscribers, adding that the organisation pride itself in fully understanding customers’ needs while giving them quality service.

“Our vision is to shoot and stream good movies and if you share this vision with us, our door is open. We are open to working with filmmakers and will like to share ideas with you and put movies together. With our experience and collaboration in the industry, we can take the African movie industry to the next level,” he said.

A senior IT security and web development expert, Atolagbe Olamilekan Samsudeen explained that one key advantage of the website is that, users can stream movies uninterrupted, that is, you will stream seamlessly even on the slowest network bandwidth.

A senior mobile application development expert, Idowu James, explained the step by step guide on how to download and enjoy uninterrupted movie streaming on the DELONIFERA TV Android and IOS mobile application. Among others, he mentioned that Premium subscribers have the advantage of watching movies in PIP Mode while they can still do other activities like chatting on Whatsapp or replying text messages even as they watch movies in the app, adding, “This is the first of its kind in the African Movie Stream mobile app.”

A Nollywood actor and model, Abubakar Joseph Momodu also known as Mr Joromi, said, “The Delonifera TV is something that I didn’t see coming. I must say that on getting here, I found out that it is huge. I must say that I was fortunate to work with the company just twice and coming here today and seeing the official launch is so amazing. This is something massive.

“This something that has come to stay and this is what Nigerians need both in diaspora and home. You need to sit at the comfort of your home, relax and you can just get contents and you can just watch and get entertained. This by chance is giving entertainment at your doorstep without stressing.”

Nigerian actor and movie producer known for his roles in the Yoruba movie industry, Kunle Afod, said the launch of Delonifera TV will bridge the gap between the Nollywood English movie sector and the Yoruba movie sector.

“We are one and I don’t know why they are trying to separate us. That’s what I have been preaching for a very long time.

While calling on Nigerians to support the brand, he said that the Delonifera TV will help every movie marker that is ready to work with the platform.