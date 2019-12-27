APC Govs Celebrate Ganduje at 70

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has congratulated Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as he celebrated his 70th birthday, saying he represented the ruling party’s political pride.

The Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in a statement issued yesterday said APC governors acknowledged Ganduje’s contributions to the Forum, especially through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at national level.

He said: “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Under the leadership of our party, APC.

“As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you certainly represent our political pride.”

Bangudu added that while APC governors joined Nigerians to celebrate this festive season, the Forum also reiterated its commitment to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of the progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Tension in Awka as Rival Monarchs Set Same Date for Ofala Festival