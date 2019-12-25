Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Urge Prayers for Unity, Peace among Nigerians

Xmas messages… Xmas messages…

Our Correspondents

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Idris Wase, have called on Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, to offer special prayers for the continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

Lawan, Gbajabiamila and Wase in separate statements said Christmas is a time for sober reflections, while urging the Christian faithful to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ

The Senate president specifically said Christians and Nigerians in general must not forget the essence of the season, which is a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived.

He added that the birth of Jesus Christ is a great example of humility.

“He lived and preached peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, and left mankind with the hope of eternal joy. These virtues transcend religion and deserve to be embraced by all Nigerians especially as we go through the challenges of nation-building and development.”

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, urged Christians to use the occasion for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the country to overcome her challenges, including insecurity in some parts of the country.

He added that at a time like this, Nigerians should come together and celebrate with one another as well as pray for their leaders to lead them well for the good of the country.

“I wish to join millions of citizens to congratulate my Christian brothers and sisters for witnessing and marking this year’s Christmas peacefully

“Christmas is a period of merrymaking, but beyond that, it is also a period for us all as a people to take time and pray for our country. I admonish my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for our continuous survival in peace and unity as a country.

On his part Wase called on all Christians in Nigeria to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ who lived and preached love, peace and harmony among human beings

In a message of felicitation by his Chief Press Secretary, Uma Puma, Wase enjoined Christians not to be tired of praying for the nation, but to remain steadfast and keep trusting in God, who is the creator of the universe.”

Let Christ’s Coming Energise Us to Stand for Justice, Says Secondus

The National Chairman of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged Nigerians to see the birth of Jesus Christ the savior of mankind as energiser to resist evil and injustice in our land.

Secondus said that faith teaches us that Christ came to save us but we must do the will of his father in heaven to enjoy the benefit.

He added that in a Christmas message to Nigerians that they should use this period to seek God ‘s face so he can save this country from the hands of evil ones who are insensitive to the plight of the suffering masses.

In a statement from his media office signed by Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, the PDP national chairman noted that the political and economic retrogression currently being faced by this country can only be stemmed by the master Jesus whose birth at Christmas brought hope to humanity.

The National Chairman then notes that as Christmas marks the birthday anniversary of our lord and savor, Jesus Christ, there is no better time than now to seek God’s intervention for a rescuer who would save this country.

“The indignation across the land says it all that the people are sad and disillusioned, this is a fact whether they believe it or not, let us therefore use this period to pray for a peaceful country where leaders fear God and play by the rules.“

Obaseki Preaches Love, Gives Hope for a Better Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to show love and reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, as they mark the Christmas celebration.

In a statement, the governor rejoiced with all Edo people, at home and in the diaspora as well as residents, as we celebrate Christmas.

“Christmas season is an auspicious occasion to show love and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth we are commemorating.”

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives and neighbours, I enjoin you to spread the message of oneness, love, generosity and hope for greater things as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“As a government, we are grateful to all Edo people and residents who have stood by us in our pursuit of a united and prosperous state, where we all can realise our dreams,” he added.

Ihedioha Urges Imo Indigenes to Exchange Goodwill

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has called on the people of the state to take advantage of the season of Christmas to exchange goodwill and reflect on the virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ, in charity, forgiveness and sacrifice.

In his Christmas message to the people of the state on the occasion of the yuletide festivities, Ihedioha implored the people of the state and Nigerians in general to also emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ and remember the less fortunate ones in our midst.

The governor promised of security of lives and property in the state both now and after the festivities.

According to him, “My good people of Imo State, I am delighted to wish you all a very Merry Christmas, today, as we commemorate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. As Christians, this occasion affords us a great opportunity for the exchange of goodwill between us and our neighbours, families and communities.”

Abiodun Greets Nigerians

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated the entire Christian faithful in the state and the country at large on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to the governor, the birth of Christ shows God’s love for mankind as well as rekindles hope that the Creator wishes that his people will live a full and happy life on earth and hereafter if they follow the example of Jesus Christ.

Abiodun stated that “the season is one of hope reborn just like hope and confidence is born anew in our dear state with the ascension to power of a government that is preaching inclusiveness, renewal and collective and individual prosperity.

“Christ is the reason for the Yuletide. Christmas is here and it is one of the most joyous times of the year. It is filled with festivities, love and sharing. I therefore thank God Almighty for seeing us through all the odds and gains of the year.”

Okowa Calls for Renewal of Christian Virtues

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Christians all over the world to rekindle their love for Christ by renewing the virtues of peace, love and sacrifice, which Jesus Christ epitomised in his earthly teachings

The governor made the call in his Christmas message to Nigerians, especially Deltans, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He noted that Christmas was a celebration to mark the birth anniversary of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and therefore called on Christians to strive and emulate wholly, the virtues of Christ.

“As the world celebrates Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season.”

Wike Preaches Love, Peace, Unity at Christmas

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Christians to use the Christmas season to promote love, peace and unity.

Wike, in a Christmas message, urged the Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide.

He advised the people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.

Wike assured the people of the state that his administration working with all security agencies would ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.

He advised the privileged in the state to use the season to reach out to the less privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.

Uphold Peace, Sacrifice, Lalong Tells Christians

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has charged Christians to demonstrate the love of God by upholding the virtues of peace, sacrifice and goodwill which represent the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Lalong in a message to felicitate with Christians at Christmas, said the birth of Jesus Christ conveys God’s divine plan for salvation which must not be lost in the euphoria of celebrations. In a statement by his Director of Press, Dr. Simon Macham, the governor urged the people of the state to use the opportunity to promote peaceful coexistence, unity and tolerance in order to assist government consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

Ayade Charges Christians on Compassion

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has charged Christians to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to reaffirm their love and compassion towards one another.

Ayade also urged them to reflect on the import of the birth of the saviour, Jesus Christ and its redemptive hope to billions of people around the world and reignite the flame of love exemplified in Christ’s birth.

In a special goodwill message signed by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Ayade urged Christians to use the opportunity of the celebration to rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance as necessary ingredients for a peaceful coexistence.

According Governor Ayade, “Christmas underpins the redemptive role of Christ to mankind, just as it stresses the pivotal place of sacrifice necessary for peaceful and harmonious world. So, as Christians, we must remind ourselves that love is the first requirement for a better and peaceful world.”

Dickson Felicitates with Bayelsans, Says Politics Should Unite, Not Divide them

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has enjoined people of the state not to allow politics to create division among them but to live as one in the spirit of brotherhood.

He said the advancement of the state is more important than any political interest, suggesting that with collective efforts there will be more development.

Dickson stated this in his Christmas message signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson yesterday.

He noted that the Christmas season is yet another time to show love to one another and reflect on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and his love for mankind.

The governor while felicitating with Bayelsans on the occasion of Christmas, also enjoined them to continue to pray for the peaceful transition of power to the incoming government.

Kwara Gov Tasks Nigerians on Love

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has urged Nigerians, especially Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, God’s omniscience and service to humanity associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

AbdulRasaq in a statement issued in Ilorin to mark the celebration of Christmas signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “Notwithstanding our differences, we are all from Adam and one lesson from this season (the birth of Christ) is the need to love and look after one another.”