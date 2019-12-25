Ex-SUBEB Boss Canvasses Effective Management of Human Resources

Funmi Ogundare

The former Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Ganiyu Sopeyin has stressed the need for an effective management of human resources especially in the school environment. This he said will bring about development in such an organisation.

Sopeyin, who made this known recently at the public presentation and launch of his book, ‘Managing Your Workers’, explained how to manage human resources in education, saying that apart from this, mentoring and reward system are also key.

“You will need to identify individual traits of your workers and at the same time, be able to strategise in managing them. It is important that when you know your workers, sometimes you have to deal with finance, psychological state of individuals and sometimes it is the health state of the workers. For instance, some managers who do not really know the quality of managing individuals, might likely worsen the situation there.

So if you know, you are likely to help in taking away the psychological problem from that individual.”

He stated that the book is part of his contribution to academics and the growth of human resources in Nigeria, while stressing the need for organisations to look at issues bothering on having an enabling environment for staff and ensuring that their emoluments are paid as and when due.

“A lot of development is going on not only in management, but also in other spheres of life. But basically managing human resources is key to development and so we cannot continue to live in the past, we have to think of a way to move the system forward.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole said the way staff of an organisation are managed is key, adding that the impact will lead to improved productivity, peace in the work environment, conviviality and people will respect each other more and will be more willing to cooperate with each other.

He added that failure to do this will create room for suspicion, doubt, fears and anxiety and resentment to what they do.

“When you manage people very well at the workplace, you stand a better chance, you have the possibility of getting the best out of them. If you learn how to manage, you will get the best out of them, the same way too for leaders in the country, how you manage people that you serve is also very important, your workers are people who expect a lot from you so how you manage them is also very important.”

Olawale-Cole also called on the government to create an enabling environment for the populace through enacting the right labour laws and legislation, adding, “it becomes very difficult to manage people when the country is lacking in facilities or infrastructure and people get to work under tough condition such that there are no good roads and hospitals, so government itself can prepare the people for a good way of living, which is very key.”

The book reviewer and a Professor of Guidance and Counselling, University of Lagos, Ngozi Osarenren said the author has painstakingly put together a commendable and invaluable book for all seekers of essential knowledge in the effective management of workers in school and non-school settings through the 20 chapter, 272-paged book.