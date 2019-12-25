Emir of Kano, Okeowo Make Case for Girl-child Education

Ayodeji Ake

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and a business mogul, Chief Olu Okeowo have called on government officials and concerned stakeholders to prioritise girl-child education for women empowerment and development.

Speaking recently at the 10th anniversary of Ajesola Solarin Majekodunmi Foundation (ASMAF), Sanusi noted that the rising issue of girl-child education is what should be taken at heart to pave way for development at all ramifications by giving equal opportunity to male and female.

“The issue of the empowerment of the girl-child is something that as a nation we need to take seriously. It requires those who are in the position to help. When I was in primary school in Kaduna, my sister completed her secondary education. In those days if a girl exceeds primary education then she must be very lucky.

“My father insisted his daughter will go to the university and she went and graduated as the first female graduate of the family. When I was the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor I decided to declare in 2012 the years for women in banking. To ensure that any bank recruiting new officers must ensure that 40 per cent of the management are female”, he said.

The co-chief launcher, Chief Olu Okeowo in the same vein, emphasised that women play a vital role in the family, thus, when given the same opportunity to participate in public activities, they will perform well.

The founder, ASMAF, Prof. Ajesola Majekodunmi restated that the organisation is not a political or religious organisation, but that it is primarily focussed on girl-child education, open to all religions across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.