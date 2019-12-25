Buhari will Protect Your Rights, Bamidele Assures Christians

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, Opeyemi Bamidele, has noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for religious bigotry, assuring Nigerians that the rights to practice religion of one’s choice won’t be abridged in the current administration.

The federal lawmaker, representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, assured Nigerians that the country has a better and brighter future with strong support from President Buhari.

Bamidele said with the financial structure of the 2020 budget, which he described as masses-oriented, Nigerians stand the chance of witnessing a radical development and improved standard of living in 2020.

The senator stated this in Ado Ekiti yesterday in his congratulatory message to Christians to mark Christmas.

He said President Buhari was cautious of secularity of the Nigerian state, and that nothing would be allowed to infringe on the rights of Christians to practice their religion.

Bamidele advised Christians to exhibit the culture of love, sacrifice and unity, which he said the birth of Jesus Christ represents for Nigeria to stand united at all fronts.

He said the fact that the United States of America has put Nigeria on the watch list of countries perceived as having tendency for religious intolerance shouldn’t create panic in the system, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government is incurably committed to create enabling environment for religious harmony.

“President Buhari had at various times exemplified leadership competence to protect the rights of the citizens to practice religions of their choices. The APC government has demonstrated capacity to promote religious tolerance among its people, and this has been gaining traction.

“We appeal to Christians to live in peace with their Muslim brothers, because no nation can grow under a pervasive religious crisis as well as its consequences on the socio-economic and political life of a nation.

“The Holy Bible made us to understand that Jesus Christ preaches the gospel of love and peace throughout his sojourn on earth, and it will do the country immeasurable good if we stand on this doctrine,” he stated.