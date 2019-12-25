APC National Reconciliation Committee as Revenge Vehicle in Edo State

There are well placed concerns that the All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation Committee constituted by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party is primed to achieve a take over of the structure of the party in Edo State through the back door, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

National Reconciliation Committee constituted recently by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan supposedly to reconcile aggrieved members in the party, though appears sportsmanly to the undiscerning in the face of the orchestrated crisis championed by the latter-day apostle of peace, but to good students of the crisis, it appears a hired team to do a hatchet job for the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The committee charged with the responsibility of “Addressing grievances of party members and resolving existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party”, also has the first interim APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, a close ally of Adams Oshiomhole as Vice-Chairman and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, another actor in the squabble between the Edo State Government and Oshiomhole, as member.

The peace-pact delegation, who according to the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, will be inaugurated on a later date is made up of other members including Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary).

Set up by Adams Oshiomhole, an antagonist in the struggle, the committee is populated by persons with vested interests in the crisis rocking the ruling party, especially in Edo State. Specifically, Senator Lawan and Ahmed Wase in the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, presided over the plenary sessions where the motions to take over the Edo State House of Assembly were deliberated. They are also parties in the court case, in which the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ruled that the National Assembly cannot take over the functions of the Edo State Assembly.

Interesting, the National Assembly has since then seized the slightest opportunity to indicate it interest in taking over the State Assembly despite the ruling of the court. Is this not an opportunity to revenge what they would term, “Obaseki’s negligence of the National Assembly”? Another imminent question begging for answer from Nigerians is if accused persons can also play the part of judge in their own case? If they do, will they convict themselves?

According to an insider who spoke to our correspondent, “The game plan is to make efforts to bring some sort of reconciliation in other crisis affected states within the ruling party, but the real target is Edo state. That is why the National Chairman selected his loyalists under a Reconciliation Committee to execute this plan. In this manner, unsuspecting Nigerians who hope for a reconciliation will be asleep, while the team perfects Oshiomhole’s selfish scheme of denying Governor Obaseki the party’s ticket in the 2020 elections in the name of bringing peace to the APC.

He continued, “Oshiomhole is a very cunning and desperate politician, he knows being in the background was the only way to achieve this. That is why you see him calling for peace in his recent media interviews to paint Governor Obaseki as the bad person to Nigerians. That way, others, including President Muhammadu Buhari may buy in the idea of his Reconciliation Committee to make the governor step down for the sake of peace”

Against his claims of not struggling to be a godfather in Edo politics, the one-time sage and National Chairman, through his antics and actions has shown to Nigerians that he is hell-bent on ousting the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in a manner that is not only thuggish and violent as a democrat but in a highway of cruelty and sheer egocentrism.

One would even be surprised that Governor Obaseki was profusely applauded by this new day tormentor-in-chief as efficient, productive and highly cerebral, when he presided over the economic team of the former state executive. So, where has this workaholic gone wrong in his delivering the goods that he was anointed for.

Already, the Edo State Government has rejected the panel, noting that “It does not only fall-short of the most basic of integrity tests, but is also a disservice to genuine efforts to bring a lasting solution to the crisis rocking different chapters of the APC across the country.”

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu and Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said some of the members of the committee such as Lawan and Wase, meddled in the altercation between state government and Oshiomhole and could not now be adjudicators on the matter.

According to him, “The NWC, which constituted the reconciliatory committee, is presided over by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a key actor in the crisis in Edo State. With this move, it amounts to him also being the judge in his own case.

The state government noted that governors of APC-controlled states were not consulted in the composition of the committee, which was an indication that the national chairman still acts like an ‘emperor,’ a trait that is exacerbating the crisis in the party.

“State governors in APC-controlled states who are critical stakeholders in the organs of the party were not carried along in the composition of the reconciliation committee, contrary to insinuations that there was wide consultation before the setting up of the committee. Any genuine attempt to reconcile aggrieved parties cannot excise such important stakeholders in the party,” he added.

They reiterated the fact that Comrade Oshiomhole has been suspended by the party organs in Edo State and doesn’t have powers to act the national chairman of the party, noting, “We would like to remind the discerning members of the public that Comrade Oshiomhole, who is involved in composition of the committee, has been suspended by the APC in his ward and Local Government Area levels. The suspension has been ratified by the Edo State APC Chapter and as such Oshiomhole should excuse himself from the functions of the APC.

“The Edo State Government calls on the National Executive Committee of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in this festering crisis.

Also, a group, the Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), condemned the composition of the committee, noting that it could neither resolve the lingering crisis in the APC nor foster peace and unity among members.

In a statement, Convener of the group, Hon. Damian Lawani stated, “We categorically reject the National Reconciliation Committee constituted by the APC NWC because we have seen the duplicity in the act.

“The Senate President and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, are members of the newly announced committee and their inclusion is not only pregnant with meaning, but also symptomatic of the intent of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to continue the lingering fight against his political enemies.”

“Comrade Oshiomhole, Nigerians will recall, enlisted the services of Senator Lawan and Hon. Wase to carry out his plan of taking of the Edo State House of Assembly until they were stopped in their tracks by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt. The National Assembly was restrained from continuing in their perfidious ambition by the courts and Comrade Oshiomhole wants to make mockery of the law by using the National Reconciliation Committee to actuate his plans through the back door.”

The group said that the actions of NWC on the matter, “Goes to show that the National Chairman is still out to hound his political enemies by conscripting his allies to head the committee. We are not convinced that the committee will be fair to all parties in the matter, especially as it relates to Edo State, which we know is the main target of the National Chairman. This is because we suspect that the committee would be presented with a script they would come and act out on the matter in our state.

“To that extent, we wholesomely reject the committee and request that a committee that will do justice to the matter without prejudice be constituted,” they averred.

The fact that the committee was composed without consultations with state governors, is suspicious. How do you reconcile people without their knowledge? In whose interest is this panel. Oshiomhole, APC or Nigerians? The presidency and the National Executive Committee of the APC must act now to defuse this time bomb before it explodes. Its casualty may be too numerous to count, including the APC losing Edo in 2020 and Nigeria in 2023

