ACF Commends FG for Release of Dasuki, Sowore

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the decision of the federal government to release the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), in compliance with the bail granted by the courts.

It also welcomed the decision to extend similar gesture to the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, who has also been in detention.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim in Kaduna, the body commended the magnanimity of the federal government especially in this season of Yuletide and urged it to extend same to all those who have been granted bail by the courts but are still kept in detention by the security agencies.