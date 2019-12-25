Abductors of Ondo Monarch’s Family Slash Ransom to N60m

Abductors of Olori Regina Akinrinmade, wife of Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, the Orunja of Odigbo Kingdom; and his two daughters, have demanded N60million ransom for their release.

The Odofin of Odigbo Kingdom, Olu Akinsawe, confirmed this development to journalists yesterday in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the monarch’s wife, his two daughters and their driver, were abducted by some unknown gunmen on Saturday along Owo-Oba-Ikare Akoko road while heading to Akungba Akoko.

“They are still in the kidnappers’ den as I speak; the security agencies don’t know their whereabouts.

“The abductors have reduced their ransom from N100 million to N60 million.

“We have been praying for their safety; we, therefore, appeal to the abductors to release them unhurt,” Akinsawe said.

He also called on the state government and security agencies within and around the area to help rescue the monarch’s family from their abductors.

All efforts by NAN to speak with the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, on the matter proved abortive, as he could not be contacted on the telephone as of the time of filing this report.