SPAR Launches Gift Cards for Corporates, Individuals

Dike Onwuamaeze

SPAR Nigeria has launched a unique gift card model for corporate and individual customers.

The theme-based card enables it holders personalise cards they wish to give to their loved ones on their birthdays, special occasions, Christmas, and other festivities.

One of the special features of the Spar gift card is that it is a hassle-free product that can be co-branded with logo, brand or organisation’s name. Moreover, the Spar gift card and other theme-based cards is a gifting solution with inbuilt flexibility for the receiver to choose from over 15,000 products categories at all Spar’s outlets.

According to the Spar’s Group Head of Marketing, Mr. John Goldsmith, who unveiled the products recently in Lagos, “It has been discovered that many people do not give the perfect gift during festive seasons and special occasions like birthdays, weddings and anniversaries.

“In order to make gifting accurate and appropriate, Spar Nigeria developed the gift card to allow people make their choice from the thousands of various products available in our outlets across the country.

“The Spar gift card helps people to give valuable and flexible gifts to celebrants in accordance to their choices. The Spar gift cards are available at the cash counters of Spar outlets across the country.”

He added that the card, “is convenient to carry, can be bought at one location and delivered across the country at no extra change for the card. Another important feature primarily targeted at large organisation is that Spar gift cards can be co-branded with the logo, brand name or organisation’s name.”