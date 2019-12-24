Police Rescue Katsina NUT Chairman’s Wife, Two Others

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Some police personnel Monday rescued the wife of the Katsina State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Asma’u Siwidi, from her abductors.

The victim was said to have been kidnapped in her matrimonial home at Dayi village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state on December 22, 2019.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the rescuing of the abductee in a statement, said she was rescued by men of Operation Puff Adder in Yantumaki village of Dan-Musa Local Government on Monday.

Isah said: “Today (Monday) 23/12/2019 at about 06:00hrs, the Command succeeded in rescuing one Asma’u Siwidi, m, aged 28yrs of Dayi village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State, the wife of Siwidi Hassan, NUT Chairman Katsina State Chapter who was kidnapped from Dayi village on 22/12/2019.

“The victim was rescued from her captors at Yantumaki bush, Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State by men of Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Danmusa.

“Similarly on the same date at about 00:30hrs, the Command also succeeded in rescuing the duo of one Hajiya Aisha Isiaka, f, aged 60 years and Hajiya Barira Isiaka, f, aged 65years all of Mai Kare village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State after a fierce gun duel with suspected bandits. Investigation is ongoing.”