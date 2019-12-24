Obaseki commiserates with Prof. Falodun over his mother’s death

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Rector, Edo State Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, over the passing of his mother at the age of 95.

In a statement, the governor said late Mama Falodun was a kind-hearted, loving and conscientious woman, noting that her death is saddening.

According to him, “It was with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of Mrs. Itota Falodun, at the age of 95.

“Mama Falodun was a rare gem, and worked assiduously to develop her immediate community, showing love to anyone who crossed her path.”

He said “Mama Falodun walked in the way of the lord and groomed her children to toe the same path, with many of them achieving great feats in life, as a testament to the good nurturing she bequeathed to them.”

“I commiserate with her son, the Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Prof. Abiodun Falodun and his siblings over the passing of Mama. I pray that God grants the Falodun family, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, even as we pray for the repose of her soul,” he added.