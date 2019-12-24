Kukah Accuses Buhari of Nepotism

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Rev Fr Matthew Hassan Kukah, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism.

Kukah made the accusation Tuesday during a press conference at Saint Bakhitha Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto.

The cleric explained that the behaviour and attitudes of the president is causing tension and anxiety in the country.

“I’m not speaking because I’m a Christian but because I’m a Nigerian,” stressing that some appointments made by the president are lopsided, even some northern elite are not happy with some of his decisions.

In his Christmas message from Pope Francis III, the Bishop urged Nigerians not to lose faith, saying that there is no country in the world that doesn’t have problems but the most important thing is having the capacity in solving the problems.

He urged Nigerians to trust God who has power to turn around all situations no matter how bad it is.

The Bishop commended the media for its efforts in setting agenda and putting those in authorities on their toes.

He said that the Nigerian media is facing serious challenges, but pointed out that, that should not deter it from performing its duties.

“You know some journalists have been incarcerated. This is a difficult time for our country,” he said.

Kukah appealed to the federal government to respect the freedom of the press as enshrined in the country’s constitution, adding that the media is not the enemy of government.

According to him, the country cannot develop only on the good will of a single individual but through collective efforts of all and sundry.

The cleric explained that war against the insurgency cannot be won with guns, advising government to dialogue with the aggrieved.

He enjoined the government to seek inputs of stakeholders such as the media, religious and traditional leaders before taking any critical decision that would affect the people.

At the end of the event, he used the opportunity in praying for peace, development and the leaders in the country.