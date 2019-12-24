Enugu Earmarks N1bn in 2020 Budget for Public Conveniences

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has allocated a whopping sum of N1 billion from the 2020 budget for the construction of public conveniences across the three senatorial districts in the state.

The state Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had sent a budget proposal of N169.56 billion for 2020 to the State House of Assembly.

Out of the total budget proposal for 2020, the sum of N68.8 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while a total sum of 100.77 billion was proposed for capital expenditure, which shows a 59 per cent to 41 per cent capital to recurrent ratio.

The state commissioner, Ministry of Budget and planning, David Ugwunta while addressing journalists during the 2020 budget breakdown of the state, said that the decision to construct conveniences was in keeping with the resolve of the federal government to end open defecation by 2025.

Ugwunta who stated that the public conveniences will be made available in all the three senatorial zones in the state, added that the sum of N2.5 billion has also been allocated for the completion of the construction, landscaping and furnishing of International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu.

He said that the sum of N1.5billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation of Presidential Hotel, Enugu while the sum of N2billion has been set aside for the construction/ renovation of public Buildings in the state.

“The 202 budget is obviously people oriented as it seeks to address the security challenges in the state, massively invest in and develop basic infrastructure, education, health and other critical areas of major concerns” he said.

He maintained that the budget intends to strategically consolidate and expand on the solid foundation already laid in creating an environment that encourages full development of human and natural resources as well as building of vital infrastructure in all sectors of economy in the state.

A further breakdown of the budget shows that out of the total sum of N68.8 billion allocated as recurrent expenditure, the sum of N34.97 billion is for personal costs, N27.18 billion is for overhead cost while N6.64 billion is for subventions to parastatals and Tertiary institutions.

Out of the sum of N100.77 billion allocated for capital expenditure, N15.94 billion is allocated to the Administration sector, N66.69 billion to the economic sector, N1.62 billion to law and justice sector, N316.5 to regional sector while N16.16 billion is allocated to the social sector.

The 2020 budget is expected to be funded from estimated Independent Revenue of N119.89 billion, including N65.25 billion expected as statutory Allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, (FAAC) N28.44 billion from the State’s Independent sources: Internally Generated Revenue and N26.2 billion as the opening balance.