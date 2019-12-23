Society of Engineers Confers Fellowship on LARALEK Boss

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred its prestigious honorary fellowship on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LARALEK Group of Companies, Mr. Olalekan Adebiyi.

Adebiyi was honoured by the NSE in a brief but impressive ceremony that was held in Ikeja, Lagos, and witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako Oyedele, as well as family, friends, well-wishers, top government officials of the Lagos State Government, business associates, among many others.

President of NSE, Adekunle Mokuolu, explained that the honorary fellowship was conferred on Adebiyi because of his exploits and achievements over the last few years, especially as one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous construction companies. The award was the highest honour the NSE bestows to outstanding individuals who did not study engineering.

“Today is your day. I almost called you an engineer because of your trajectory of achievements in deploring engineering body of knowledge to all that you have achieved in life.

“The board of fellows and the Council of the great Alumni of the Nigeria Society of Engineers have considered Mr. Olalekan Adebiyi to be worthy in character, in knowledge, in performance of excellence to be conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of the Nigeria Society of Engineers.

“This approval was given at the council meeting of November 14, 2019. This particular honour that is being bestowed on you is indeed for you to do more,” Mukuolu said.

He charged the awardee to enhance the strategic implementation of the Nigerian content by ensuring that the template of his success is available to other indigenous engineering contractors.

“To engineers, let us assist one of our own to succeed more so as to be able to provide, through his activities and business dealings, a sure better life and a sustainable infrastructure for our teeming populace in the whole country,” he added.

In her goodwill message, Deputy Governor of Ogun State congratulated the conferee on the honour done to him by the NSE. She noted that the award was well deserved.

“With what Mr. Adebiyi is doing in his company, we expect more of you. The reward for good work is more work and the work is to help engineers to be the best they can be,” she said.

The award recipient thanked the NSE for the honour done to him, saying it was a privilege to be recognised for what he described as his modest achievements.

He attributed the success story of his company to the grace of God. According to him, the company has become a global conglomerate that offers diverse services in construction, hospitality, consumer goods, et al.