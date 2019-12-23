Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagos CP to Dislodge Vandals, Kidnappers from Creeks

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given a marching order to the state police command to dislodge vandals, kidnappers and pirates from the state’s waterways.

The governor, who said this at the commissioning of a new Police Command in Ilashe, a riverine community in Amuwo Odofin, explained that the new command was strategically positioned to improve security on waterways and strengthen the capacity of the police to efficiently combat criminalities in border towns.

Sanwo-Olu vowed that his administration would spare no effort in making Lagos State safe for investments and living, pledging that more resources would be committed to fortify security operations across the state in line with his government’s agenda to improve the socio-economic well-being of Lagos residents through good governance.

“The commissioning of the headquarters for the Area L Police Command will further strengthen the capacity of our security network with the synergy of other sister agencies to effectively monitor the activities of miscreants, smugglers, pipeline vandals, kidnappers and sea pirates, who pose a serious threat to the economic wellbeing of our state.

“I am extremely delighted with the level of progress we have achieved in building and sustaining the security infrastructure in Lagos, given the challenges we face in terms of controlling crimes in inner cities and boundary communities. The command will now fully commence regular operations that will be targeted at ensuring safety and security on our waterways, while also deploying personnel to dislodge criminals from creeks and riverside communities,” the governor said.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in his remarks, appreciated the gesture of the state government, disclosing that the new Area Command would enhance the capability of the police to dislodge criminals and secure valuable assets located in border towns within Amuwo Odofin.

Odumosu said the command would now supervise the operations of Divisional Police Stations in riverine communities of Oriade Local Council Development Area, including Ilashe, Ibeshe, Irede, Irewe/Osolu, Igbologun and Takwa Bay. He said the proximity of the new command to communities in the area would reduce the time lag of the police response to their security needs.

He said: “As police officers, it is our duty to ensure the safety of lives and properties in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s agenda to reposition the economy of Lagos State by making the state the most secure megacity. The establishment of the Area L Command and subsequent building of operational base is a milestone for the police and the state government.

“It is a symbolic manifestation of Mr. Governor’s commitment to secure Lagos by creating a comfortable working environment for our personnel to be deployed to carry out their statutory duties in the command.”

The new command has a digitised multipurpose hall, well-furnished hostel accommodation, security tower, administrative block, canteen, common room and purpose-built apartment for Area Commander.

The command at Ilashe would serve as the operational headquarters of the recently created Area L, which provides security services to all riverine communities in Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The structure, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, was built and donated to the police by Lagos State Government. Its construction was fully handled and supervised by the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.