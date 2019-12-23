PSC Promotes 40 DCPs, 98 ACPs, 150 CSPs, Others

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 623 senior police officers to their next ranks.

Forty Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) while 98 Assistant Commissioners (ACPs) were promoted to their next rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

A statement by the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said 150 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Three Hundred and thirty five Superintendents of Police (SPs) also moved to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP).

The PSC said the “promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.”

It said the promotions were one of the highpoints of the seventh Plenary Meeting of the commission held in Abuja between Friday, December 20 and Saturday December 21, 2019 and presided over by commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.