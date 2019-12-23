Nigerian Leaders are Armed Robbers, Says Owie

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, yesterday described the Nigerian ruling class as “armed robbers” who will “rot in hell.”

He added that they were “wicked and selfish.”

Owie spoke with journalists in Benin on Sunday at the graduation ceremony of the School of Faith and Leadership of the Catholic Church, where he had recently completed a four-year course.

He condemned what he described as the “criminal and greedy acquisition of wealth” by some persons in authority, to the detriment of the vast majority.

“What is creating problem in Nigeria is this itching for acquisition and instinct of ensuring that there is no justice.

“How can a man have 50 houses when he can only sleep in one room and he acquired this to the detriment of others?

“Most of these acquisitions are not even known to the family.

“All those stolen money being taken to Dubai, what are they going to do with it?”

“Nigerian leaders are armed robbers; if not, how can a governor that gets N500m as security vote switch on the television or radio and see a man or woman having health challenges, and switch off the television without asking that the person be treated?

“Such leaders will die in hell.”

On his graduation from the four-year course, Owie said, “I feel great and I thank God for it.

“I found Jesus by 12 noon of my life, I call it 12 noon because I was born into all sorts of things.”