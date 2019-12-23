Keystone Bank partners Medplus to promote healthy living among women

In furtherance of its commitment to empower, enhance and promote healthy living amongst Nigerian women, Keystone Bank Limited has announced its partnership with Medplus Pharmacy, Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retailer to offer its PINK Network card holders who purchase health and beauty products from the pharmacy, a discount ranging from 5 to 10 percent.

In a statement by the lender, the bank said it’s partnering with the health and beauty company to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare and beauty products in Nigeria.

The bank further explained that the partnership would see its female customers with a Keystone Bank PINK debit card get 10% discount off all drug purchases and 5% discount off non-drug purchases in any Medplus Pharmacy nationwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Keystone Bank executive director, Adeyemi Odusanya stressed: “Women’s health needs differ at every life stage, from puberty to pregnancy, menopause and overall wellbeing. Women are also very conscious of their beauty and self-care, hence the growth of the beauty industry.

“However, finding access to quality healthcare and beauty products can sometimes be a challenge, either they have to battle with the cost or the fear of counterfeit products which have infiltrated the market.

“And to solve this predicament, Keystone Bank is partnering with the renowned pharmacy, Medplus through its PINK Initiative for women, giving them access to quality health and beauty products at a discount.

“Our partnership with Medplus is an indication of the priority we place on women; if the women are healthy then we can always be assured of healthy homes and a more productive nation at large.”

Odusanya further explained that to get a PINK debit card, all women need do is visit any Keystone Bank branch.

The Keystone Bank Pink proposition, launched on 18th of March 2015, which is an extensive bouquet of offering for every Nigerian woman. It seeks to provide women with all the necessary advantage required to thrive in their businesses, personal life, career, lifestyle, health amongst others.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.