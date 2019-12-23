Firm Unveils CargoSafe

Concept Nova, a growing technology solution company has introduced CargoSafe, an intelligent tamper-proof solution to prevent theft of goods and valuables for organisations and individuals.

Speaking on the security issues, Concept Nova’s Managing Director, Chukwuma Ochonogor stressed the need for businesses and individuals to adopt proper security measures to keep their goods and valuables protected all year round, particularly during the ‘ember’ season.

“All year long, many businesses and individuals constantly fall prey to theft and vandalism of their goods and valuables because they are unprepared to handle these prevalent issues.

“With the upcoming Christmas activities and traffic gridlock expected to surface during the ‘Ember season’, it is exceedingly important that businesses and individuals are equipped with effective ways of preventing their goods and valuables from being stolen or vandalised.

“With our tamper-proof solution, CargoSafe, theft and vandalism threats are neutralised, valuables and goods remain 100 per cent protected, cost of business operations are reduced, and high return on investment is enjoyed.

“This next-generation protection solution offers these benefits by providing access to detailed audit and reports on the security of your valuables, remote lock and unlock access restricted to authorised personnel, as well as real-time alerts and notifications via email, SMS and the App to every relevant stakeholder on all lock/unlock/suspicious activities.” Ochonogor said.

He further added: “Lagosians have been warned by security agencies to be conscious and alert, noting that robbery and vandalism incidences have been recorded along Oshodi Bridge, Anthony, Oshodi-Isolo Expressway, Toyota Bus Stop, Airport Road, Costain, Third Mainland Bridge, Gbagada, Ketu, Mile Two, Badagry Expressway, Ojota Berger and Agege Motor Road.”