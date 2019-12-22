Special Recognition…Nnamdi Okonkwo Is Banker of the Year

According to the Russian ballet dancer, Anna Pavlova, “…as is the case in all branches of art, success depends in a very large measure upon individual initiative and exertion, and cannot be achieved except by dint of hard work”.

While many seem to believe that much of the success attained by the great and accomplished is merely opportunity meeting preparation, several of the great and accomplished themselves have shown how hard work can create opportunity where there is none. When talent is involved in the equation, it is like the fantastic juggernaut who is simply and literally unstoppable.

This is clearly the case with Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director, the charming honcho, Nnamdi Okonkwo. In an industry where dog eats dog in a climate of harsh competition, Okonkwo has emerged – for the second time in a row – as the ‘Banker of the Year’. Evidently, the Fidelity Bank boss has a knack for these things, having not only clinched the award as a personal insignia of excellence but also does the bank proud.

When Okonkwo assumed the position of executive director in 2012 for all banking activities in southern Nigeria, perhaps only marginal hikes were expected to accompany his efforts. However, the successes he drummed up within a short period of time doubtless greased his becoming the bank’s managing director in early 2014.

Before casting his lot with Fidelity Bank, Okonkwo was a top dog in several other banks, including Merchant Bank for Africa – where the journey began, Guaranty Trust Bank, and United Bank for Africa PLC. Apparently, all that experience has served as a fitting launching pad for his meteoric rise in the banking sector in Nigeria and Africa.

As earlier inferred, this is not the first time Okonkwo was awarded the Banker of the Year. Marketing Edge also recognized him in the same light at the 2018 Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards. This time, Lagos Times Magazine distinguished his leadership and managerial skills, citing his contributions to banking.

Having scored the same top-tier award twice – and consecutively – in the very competitive field of banking, spectators are watching to see if his game will hold for the coming year. In the meantime, Okonkwo is basking in his award.