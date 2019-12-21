UBA’s REDTV Rave

By Azuka Ogujiuba

As at 4.30am of November 30 – few hours after the last major performance of the night, participants refused to leave the Lekki Special Events Centre, venue for the REDTV Rave 4 party, as they continued to dance, eat and drink and party to their fill.

People who were paid to clean up the venue in time for another event that morning had a hard time carrying out their task as guests remained glued to the spot enjoying the booming tunes from Dj Consequence who was in control of the airwaves for the night.

The REDTV rave powered by United Bank for Africa (UBA), is held annually to officially kick-off the ‘Dirty December’ and Christmas festive season, and this year’s edition had the theme ‘The Shutdown’.

True to its theme, the party actually saw the Lekki Phase 1 streets in Lagos shutdown by the party of the year that saw over 20,000 people gather together in an unforgettable night as top business executives, entrepreneurs, celebrities, entertainers, fashionistas and the likes were present. The UBA chairman, Tony Elumelu as well as the CEO Kennedy Uzoka, were on ground to mingle with and party with the guests

This party, which has become the Christmas season opener to rival, started with a hot performance by Ajebutter 22, BOJ, SDC and TEMS.

Upcoming artist, Fireboy, came in and took the party to another level, as he brought guests to their feet with his hot and fresh releases.

Afterwards, the crowd was not disappointed and remained energised when Olamide came in to shake the venue with his famous songs that had everyone screaming and jumping for joy. International act, Jidenna thereafter thrilled the fans, while Burna Boy sauntered in and brought the audience to a standstill in a party that lasted till the early hours of the next day.

DJ Consequence, Sparrow and hypemen Shody and Tosan also took turns to entertain the excited youths throughout the night of thrills.

Stars from some of the REDTV shows like The Men’s Club, Boutique Hotel, Our Best Friend’s Wedding and Inspector K, amongst many others were also on ground to party and mingle with guests.

The Executive Producer, REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke excitedly about the event, gushed about the organisation and the performances, adding that a lot went into the preparation of the perfect party, where over 24,000 guests attended.

She said, “It was indeed ‘The Shutdown’, and we even surpassed the expectations of our guests. Everyone had the time of their lives and the feedback we got from our guests showed that indeed they had endless fun – from the branding to the picture booths, the magic school bus and other side attractions thrilled the guests to no end.

There was a lot to eat and drink and participants at the event agreed that as always, REDTV had put together the biggest party in Lagos, as talk about the event trended for many days afterwards.

REDTV is a fast-paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage. Proudly powered by the United Bank for Africa, the network is an entertainment platform with rich content that feature the very best of Africa.