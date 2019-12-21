Iseoluwa Hosts Concert, Releases New Album

It is not commonplace to find a child doing things specifically for other children just like Iseoluwa Abidemi did for children recently at Eko Hotel. Having held two well-attended concerts in the past, the Iseoluwa Benefit Concert with the theme, ‘Yes I Can’ surpassed all expectations.

The event, which marked the release of her latest album, ‘Yes I Can’ and the launch of her youth-oriented NGO was graced with ministrations from the best of the gospel industry including, Amb. Wole Oni, Bee-Jay Sax, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Laolu Gbenjo, Mercy Chinwo, Mike Abdul and a host of others.

Among celebrities at the event was star actress and showbiz entrepreneur, Funke Akindele-Bello, who introduced the 14-year-old star and convener of the show, Iseoluwa.

On Iseoluwa’s part, while thanking all who showed up, she explained: “Today’s concert is about the children. It is also about releasing my album, which my wonderful label has been able to support me in.” In a post on social media, she also stated:“It all started as a dream, the possibility of hosting Iseoluwa, Yes I Can Benefit Concert in the heart of Lagos was so real to me. Following my first and second concerts, I began to think of something outside the norm and pushing the limits, to achieve more with my dreams. Voila! God made it happen! I am grateful to God for everyone that made this dream an unforgettable reality.”