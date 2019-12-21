Ibiam  Bags Doctorate Degree 

The Managing Consultant of the Real Estate Synergy Support Associate (RESSA) Project Nigeria, Mr. Festus Ibiam, has bagged a doctorate degree in business administration from theTriune Biblical University (TBU) Global Extension, USA.

The Multi-national institution which has Nigeria as one of its global extension awarded Ibiam and about 27 others a doctorate degree during her 13th annual Convocation and Matriculation ceremony which held penultimate weekend at the Lagos State University auditorium, Ojo.

The event which had eminent scholars such as Professor Biodun Akinpelu, Director Centre for General Nigerian Studies, Lagos State University (LASU), as guest speaker, the institution’s founder, Professor Adeleke Durojaiye, who in absential was represented by Professor Oluyemisi Oladejo, Director of Studies, TBUGLEX, and a host of others gave weight to the event.

Speaking on his new status, the elated Ibiam explained that the process was quite challenging with learning done mainly online and having gone through the rigours of social, emotional and intellectual processing but today himself and others have been found worthy not only in learning but also in character.

Dr. Ibiam explained that as a certified management consultant and a fellow of the institute of management and consultant Nigeria, he had consulted for many companies both locally and internationally. According to him, he was willing to do more as a multi-disciplinary professional and a visiting lecturer to institutions. His commitment having attained the level of doctorate in his field of management will afford him to give back in knowledge to younger Nigerians.