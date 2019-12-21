BBC Radio 2 Features Timi Dakolo

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Barely weeks after signing a record deal with UK based Virgin EMI Records, a subsidiary of the prestigious Universal Music Group last November, musician, Timi Dakolo is sharing his excitement as his new album off the deal has just been featured on the BBC Radio 2 playlist for the month of December, which also features holiday/Christmas songs from other top music acts.

The Nigerian singer was acknowledged for his recent holiday theme album, “Merry Christmas, Darling,” which has award-winning British singer/songwriter, Emeli Sande as guest artiste. The vocalist, who was excited about the special feature, shared a photo on his Instagram, announcing that he got in the new music playlist of BBC Radio 2.

“Merry Christmas, Darling” is an impressive eleven tracks record featuring collaborations with prominent artistes from different regions of the world including Eric Benet, Kenny G, Laura Bretan and The Eben Voices of Gabon Choir. Timi Dakolo was also recently interviewed in The Times, a UK newspaper for his Merry Christmas Darling album. The singer recently shared the album titled track accompanied with the visuals.

Dakolo had earlier shared a photo of him holding The Times in which he was printed on the center spread. Announcing that he got the centre spread where he was featured, Dakolo further posted photos and videos on his Instagram page shortly after the artiste had put out ‘Merry Christmas Darling’, the lead track off the project. Every fan of the soul singer recognises him as a top talent in the music industry.

The singing star has proved to be a bundle of talent, hard work and consistency. Not many people understand the significance of such a feature but everyone knows that to get such recognition from a UK newspaper also means that the 38-year-old award winning musician has developed a major fan base in the UK and in a musician’s dictionary, that’s great achievement.

Things are seemingly smooth for the artiste career-wise. Last month, Timi Dakolo signed a record deal with an international UK based record label, Virgin EMI Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. Also, on the 8th of November, few days after signing an international deal with Virgin EMI Records, he announced the release of his song “Merry Christmas Darling”.

The singer/songwriter shot into limelight in 2007 after winning a singing reality TV show, West African Idols singing competition. With his victory, he also got a recording contract with Sony BMG alongside other prizes. Timi Dakolo released his first single comprising three songs in October 2009. In 2011, he released the song There’s a Cry. The music video was filmed in Nigeria.

From releasing the Beautiful Noise album in 2011 and having popular songs like Iyawo Mi, The Vow and Wish Me Well, he went on to become a judge on The Voice Nigeria singing competition, where he took on the challenge to mentor Idyl – the 2017 winner of the singing competition. A few of the hit singles he has to his credit include “Iyawo Mi” (2014), “Wish Me Well” (2015), “The Vow” (2016), “Medicine” (2017) and “I Never Know Say” (2018).

He had started singing in church at the age of twelve. He also joined the singing group Purple Love as a founding member in 2003. The group later disbanded in 2005. Around that same period, Timi won a local talent hunt contest G.E FACTO, which held in Port Harcourt.