Wren Regent Displays Nigeria’s Real Estate in Canada

By Ayodeji Ake

Wren Regent Properties Limited in partnership with Nigerian Canadian Association, Ottawa, hosted a Business Consultation Breakfast themed, ‘Wealth Creation through Real Estate Investment in Nigerian and Canada’.

The event, which was held recently at the Holiday Inn, Ottawa was specifically designed to educate Nigerians in the Diaspora about the dynamic real estate sector in Lagos.

As entailed in a press release, the keynote speaker, Chief Operating Officer of Wren Regent Properties Limited, Amara Musa, made a detailed presentation on the opportunities available for diaspora members, and investors who had a keen interest in wealth creation and sustainability in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

In her presentation, Musa addressed the issues faced by diaspora members of which, a lack of reliable representation in Nigeria, was the most popular reason behind the lack of confidence for international investors.

She highlighted the solutions provided by Wren Regent Properties Limited for curing this the problem, which included, a consistent reporting system, a dedicated representative per transaction, and a transparent management system to boost investor confidence in the real estate sector.

Further focus was placed on development within Lagos that provided the most value for international investors and in effect provided avenue for wealth creation and high returns on investment.