PDP, Atiku, Okowa Eulogise Saraki for Defending Democracy, National Unity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party felicitated with former President of the Senate, Senator Olubukola Saraki, as he marks his 57th birthday.

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, felicitated with the former Senate president as he celebrates his 57th birthday.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party is exceedingly proud of Saraki for his innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as his outstanding roles in the struggle for the restoration of democratic tenets in the country.

According to PDP, “Senator Saraki remains an exceptional patriot whose track record of performance as a medical doctor, state governor, president of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly and later Director-General of PDP 2019 Presidential Campaign Organisation, stands him out as one of the contemporary leading lights of our country.”

The party said Saraki’s tenure as the governor of Kwara State was marked by resounding legacies that repositioned the state for greater productivity in critical sectors, for which he remains one of the best governors the state ever produced.

The party said as the Chairman of the National Assembly, Saraki courageously asserted the independence of the legislative arm in defending the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians as well as protecting their democracy and national cohesion from collapse during the country’s most trying moments in recent history.

It said it is also proud of the resilience, skill and proficiency with which the former Senate president led the most popular presidential campaign which, in an unprecedented manner, galvanised Nigerians in their collective quest under our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to rescue the country from misrule.

“Our party, therefore, salutes this icon of democracy, a detribalised Nigerian and quintessential leader as he attain 57 years of age, and prays God to bless him with more years in good health to continue in his selfless service to our dear country,” the party said.

Also Atiku joined that party to salute Saraki as he marks his 57th birthday.

In a Twitter post he personally signed, Atiku prayed that God should grant Saraki many years in good health.

He wrote: “On behalf of my family, I wish @bukolasaraki a very happy birthday. May Allah grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria.

Similarly, Okowa has commended the former Senate president for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the legislature when he served as the Chairman of the eigtht National Assembly.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said Saraki’s role as the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general election was very remarkable in spite of the party losing the presidential election.