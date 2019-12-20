One Person Killed, PDP Youth Leader, Others Injured in Ibadan Accident

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Tragedy thursday occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) identified as Yemi Adeniran, who was returning from Abuja, after observing the judgment of the Supreme Court on the governorship election in the state died in a ghastly accident.

THISDAY learnt last night that Adeniran, a former NANS leader who left Abuja on a commercial vehicle, was already in Adegbayi, a suburb of Ibadan, when the accident occurred.

Also in the vehicle were the youth leader of the PDP, in Oyo State, Adekola Adeoye and three others who were in intensive care unit at an undisclosed hospital.

It was gathered that the driver of the commercial vehicle complained that he was week when he got to Akure and that he wanted to take a short sleep, but the deceased said he could drive and took over the steering.

The incident happened when the tyre of the vehicle busted on the top speed.

A friend of the deceased who simply identified himself as Comrade Mayor said, “ the deceased was a NANS’ National stakeholder and hailed from Fiditi, Oyo. His death is a huge loss to the family of activists”

While confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs.

Uche Chukura , said there was no causality at the time of rescuing the victims, assuring that the command would brief the press today after an investigation.

“It is true there was accident at Adegbayi today and our men rescued the victims. As at the time of the incident, there was no causality but I’ll get back to you on Friday when we do our follow up,” she said.