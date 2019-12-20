Madrid Cries Daylight Robbery after Goalless El Clasico at Nou Camp

Real Madrid have aired their Clasico grievances about the referee and VAR on the club’s official website.

The Spanish side took the surprising step to criticise Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez in the ‘news’ section of the site unpicking mistakes they thought the official made.

The main focus of Real’s complaint was that Rafael Varane suffered two fouls that in their opinion should have been given as penalties.

A statement on the club’s website read: ‘Rafael Varane was stood on by Lenglet and two minutes later had his shirt pulled by Ivan Rakitic.

“Varane was involved in two controversial moments in El Clásico at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman could have had two penalties in the first half but Hernandez Hernandez did not give either of them.

“On minute 17, the madridista went to head a corner before Lenglet stood on his thigh muscle in the area, but neither the referee nor VAR (where De Burgos Bengoetxea was in charge) deemed it a penalty.

“Two minutes later and following another corner, the central defender had his shirt pulled by Ivan Rakitic, which saw him end up on the ground in the penalty area. However, once again, neither the referee or the VAR system decided to award the penalty,” the website expressed.

Despite the unusual decision to post such a public critique of the refereeing performance, pictures of both incidents suggest that Real might have grounds for their dismay.

Lenglet clearly made contact with Varane’s thigh and the Real centre-back had stud marks up his leg from the challenge.

And above the article on the website is a screen grab of Rakitic holding onto Varane’s shirt as they jostle for a corner.

Madrid based newspaper AS ran the headline: ‘White Tsunami but no goals and no VAR’, alongside a picture of the Lenglet incident.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that his side deserved to win Wednesday’s Clásico with Barcelona after the sides drew 0-0 at Camp Nou.

Speaking after the game (via ​Marca), Zidane was adamant that his side deserved more than just a point from the match, praising his players for turning up to Camp Nou and performing like the better team.

“I’m happy with the game, but we didn’t score,” he said. “When you have chances you have to put them in. You have to congratulate the players because they did very well. We played in the opposition stadium.

“Sometimes you get two or three (goals) and sometimes not. That’s football. I’m not happy for the players, because they deserved more.

“The referee and the VAR have not given [the penalties] and I cannot do anything. The game is already over.”

Zidane was not the only person to have been left frustrated by the VAR decisions. Captain ​Sergio Ramos also ​admitted he was annoyed, although he did accept that VAR works in both ways and could soon benefit ​Real instead.

“We have seen them at the break and they look pretty clear, they are both penalties, but it can’t be changed anymore,” he said, as quoted by ​Marca. “The VAR is here to help, it’s bad luck. Another day it will be our turn to win a penalty and not have it checked.”

Ultimately Hernandez Hernandez waved away protests and the Clasico finished 0-0 for the first time in 17 years. Barcelona remain top of LaLiga but only on goal difference.