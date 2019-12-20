Lagos APC Receives Ogunlewe, Others

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), thursday received a former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and others who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Tunde Balogun said the defection to the ruling party in the state was a measure of the growing confidence in APC.

Ogunlewe, who had earlier in the year announced his exit from PDP, and his son, Moyosore, were among defectors formally received into APC.

Others received include Mutiu Okunola, a former Organising Secretary of Lagos PDP; Tajudeen Agoro and Mr Rahman Salawe, both PDP chieftains Lagos Island as well as Afeez Akewusola, a chieftain of the Accord Party.

Balogun said the unceasing movements into the party before and after the 2019 elections meant APC was the only party in the state.

“In recent times, we have been having defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party and other parties into the APC in the state and the reason is clear: the trust in our party is growing.

“And with these defections of bigwigs from PDP and others, it means the only party in the state right now is APC.

“APC is the party for the people, we are the only party with policies and programmes to touch the lives of the people. Lagosians are happy with us and we see more people coming into our fold,” he said.

Balogun said the interventionist strides of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu since he assumed office in May had endeared his administration and the APC to residents.

He said the governor was working hard to improve infrastructure , solve traffic challenges ,address environmental issues and responding to other developmental issues in the state.

”The governor just flagged off the final phase of the Lagos light rail project so that on copletion, movement of people and goods could be eased in the state,” he said.

Balogun congratulated the defectors for joining the APC ,saying they had made the right decision by joining the party.

Speaking ,Moyosore said his father could not attend the reception as he was indisposed .

“We are happy to be here; we feel at home, we will do our best to add value to the party and take it to greater heights,” he said.