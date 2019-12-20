GOtv Boxing Night 20: Fight against Anan Will Be Easy, Boast Real One

Reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has declared that his title defence against Ghana’s Ezekiel Anan will require minimal effort.

The encounter is one of the four title bouts at the nine-fight GOtv Boxing Night 20, which holds at Lagos’ Tafawa Balewa Square on 28 December.

Speaking after a sparring session yesterday Real One claimed that Anan stands no chance of causing an upset.

“This is my first title defence and I’m sure, very sure, it will be easy. Anan is deceiving himself if he is nursing the ambition of returning with the title. He should just come and enjoy the hospitality Nigerians are known to provide. But that hospitality will not extend to the ring, where I’m the master,” said the champion.

He claimed to have defeated the best Ghanaian boxers, a level to which he believes is way above Anan’s.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi of Nigeria and Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte of Argentina.

Also at the show, WABU welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, will defend his title against another Ghanaian, Sanitor Agbenyo. There will also be the national super bantamweight title bout between Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.

Also in action is Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, the national featherweight champion, who takes on Olusegun Moses in a challenge bout. Another big name on the card is Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, who will fight Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan in a national super featherweight contest. Incumbent national light heavyweight champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, will face Olanrewaju Segun in a challenge clash, while Alaba “Eylbow” Omotola and Bolaji “Fight to Finish” Abdullahi will go head-to-head in a national lightweight challenge.

There is also an all-female super featherweight clash between Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore and Aminat Yekini.

The event will also feature live musical performances from “Bolanle” crooner, Zlatan; “Up to Something” singer, Mayorkun, and “Mercy of the Lord” performer, Oritsefemi.

The best boxer at the show will win a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.