Buhari Urges Nigeria Police to Maintain Professionalism

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari thursday at the graduation ceremony of 628 cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State, said the Nigeria Police remain a critical institution in the country’s domestic security, therefore, much emphasis was accorded to the Force to ensure the security of the nation.

Buhari urged the Nigeria Police Force to uphold the trust reposed in them by Nigerians by maintaining professionalism in their operations.

Also, the president reiterated his administration commitments in fulfilling his campaign promises, especially on security, fight against corruption and improving the economy of the country.

According to him, Nigeria Police Force remains the critical pillar of the domestic security agenda, and it is important to have ‘‘orderly, disciplined and modern police officers.’’

“As you attain this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe and secure country for all law-abiding individuals.

‘‘You will soon commence your operational duties. Therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed, Nigerians have entrusted to you the assignment to protect their lives and property.

‘‘This trust must be taken very seriously while upholding the principle of civil policing leveraging on national and international best practices.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigeria Police Force and its institutions to ensure you deliver on your mandate. This is why we created the dedicated Ministry of Police Affairs.’’

Buhari, who congratulated the cadets for successfully passing through the rigorous academic and professional training in the institution, said the Academy was established to produce superior police officers equipped with the knowledge and skills to police Nigeria with its unique complexities.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, appealed to the president to provide more financial support to the Academy to enable it cope with modern law enforcement strategies.

Zanna also sought the support of the president for the Police Academy Bill currently before the National Assembly, noting that the proposed legislation would assist the Academy to fulfill the objectives of its establishment.

He announced that the Academy would soon introduce courses on cybercrime, gender issues, criminal justice and administration, public security, intelligence as well as peace and conflict resolution.

He said the introduction of these courses would justify the upgrade of the Academy to a university and ‘‘also contribute meaningfully to the minimisation, if not, the eradication of the security challenges facing the country.’’

The president commissioned all the 628 cadet officers to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) in the Nigeria Police Force.